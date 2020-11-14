https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15726988.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, November 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;41;WNW;2;87%
Chester;Clear;39;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;32;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;6;96%
Hartford;Fog;41;S;5;95%
Meriden;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%
New Haven;Clear;41;N;3;88%
Oxford;Clear;39;N;5;100%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;38;SW;5;96%
Windsor Locks;Fog;37;W;5;100%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments