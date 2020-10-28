https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15680235.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;E;1;74%
Chester;Cloudy;50;SSW;1;71%
Danbury;Cloudy;50;SSE;7;65%
Groton;Cloudy;52;ESE;6;66%
Hartford;Cloudy;51;N;5;68%
Meriden;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;60%
New Haven;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;66%
Oxford;Cloudy;48;S;6;73%
Willimantic;Cloudy;49;NNE;3;77%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;47;NNE;8;83%
