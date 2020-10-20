CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;1;85%

Chester;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;51;ESE;3;89%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;60;ESE;3;86%

Oxford;Mostly clear;52;SSE;6;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%

_____

