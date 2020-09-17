CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;63;SSW;2;79%

Chester;Clear;63;SSW;5;87%

Danbury;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;10;84%

Hartford;Clear;60;S;7;83%

Meriden;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;7;65%

Oxford;Cloudy;58;SW;5;96%

Willimantic;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Clear;57;S;5;87%

_____

