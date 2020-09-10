https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15555871.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;72;ENE;1;90%
Chester;Showers;70;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Showers;70;N;5;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%
New Haven;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Oxford;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Showers;69;Calm;0;86%
_____
