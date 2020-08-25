CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;74;WSW;2;79%

Chester;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;2;98%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;78%

Groton;Fog;71;S;3;96%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;90%

Meriden;Mostly clear;72;SW;2;91%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;79;SW;5;73%

Oxford;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;87%

Willimantic;Fog;68;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;71;S;5;93%

