CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;2;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;100%
Danbury;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Cloudy;64;N;10;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;66;NNE;6;77%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;3;86%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;65;N;6;90%
Oxford;Mostly clear;62;N;8;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;63;N;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;N;7;80%
