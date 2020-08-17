CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;2;84%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;100%

Danbury;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Cloudy;64;N;10;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;66;NNE;6;77%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;3;86%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;65;N;6;90%

Oxford;Mostly clear;62;N;8;89%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;63;N;5;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;N;7;80%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather