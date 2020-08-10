CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, August 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;1;90%

Chester;Partly cloudy;72;SW;6;100%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly clear;73;SW;3;90%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;81%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;2;93%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;3;87%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;70;SW;3;93%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;75;S;8;78%

