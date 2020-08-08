CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;69;ENE;2;92%

Chester;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;84%

Groton;Cloudy;69;NNE;6;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;71;NNE;5;75%

Meriden;Cloudy;67;NE;1;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;72;NE;5;87%

Oxford;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%

Willimantic;Cloudy;68;N;3;87%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;NE;3;80%

_____

