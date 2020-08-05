CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;2;86%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;6;83%

Groton;Partly cloudy;72;SW;9;90%

Hartford;Mostly clear;71;S;2;89%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;72;S;6;83%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;77%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;68;SSW;6;96%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;5;89%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;70;SW;3;81%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather