CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;2;86%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;6;83%
Groton;Partly cloudy;72;SW;9;90%
Hartford;Mostly clear;71;S;2;89%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;72;S;6;83%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;77%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;68;SSW;6;96%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;5;89%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;70;SW;3;81%
