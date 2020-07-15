CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;N;1;83%

Chester;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;2;99%

Danbury;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;7;83%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;78%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;81%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;71;NE;3;86%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;67;E;6;84%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather