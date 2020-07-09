https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15395947.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;S;1;88%
Chester;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;2;99%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Meriden;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%
Oxford;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;S;7;90%
_____
