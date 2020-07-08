CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;71;E;1;91%

Chester;Fog;67;E;1;99%

Danbury;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Cloudy;69;SE;6;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

Meriden;Showers;69;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Showers;71;NE;3;96%

Oxford;Fog;67;ESE;3;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;67;SSE;7;93%

_____

