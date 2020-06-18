https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15348431.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;63;SE;2;92%
Chester;Showers;63;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;65;E;7;93%
Groton;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;68;SSE;5;83%
Meriden;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;66;E;5;93%
Oxford;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;SW;6;86%
