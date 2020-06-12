CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, June 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Fog;66;SW;1;93%

Chester;Fog;66;NW;1;99%

Danbury;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Showers;65;W;3;96%

Hartford;Showers;69;S;3;92%

Meriden;Showers;67;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Fog;67;NW;3;100%

Oxford;Showers;68;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;67;SSW;3;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;68;S;3;96%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather