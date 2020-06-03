https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15312850.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;60;SSW;2;73%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;2;84%
Danbury;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;61;S;5;69%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;3;74%
New Haven;Cloudy;65;SW;6;65%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;5;71%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;3;77%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
