CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;46;E;6;79%

Chester;Cloudy;46;ESE;12;65%

Danbury;Cloudy;46;ESE;14;60%

Groton;Showers;45;ESE;15;79%

Hartford;Showers;49;ESE;5;49%

Meriden;Showers;48;SE;6;53%

New Haven;Cloudy;48;E;10;73%

Oxford;Cloudy;45;ESE;12;62%

Willimantic;Cloudy;46;N;6;60%

Windsor Locks;Showers;48;ESE;6;45%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather