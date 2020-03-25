CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, March 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;40;NE;7;67%

Chester;Cloudy;36;NE;3;74%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%

Groton;Partly cloudy;36;N;5;85%

Hartford;Clear;37;N;5;66%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;36;NNW;5;69%

New Haven;Mostly clear;38;NE;5;67%

Oxford;Clear;35;NE;10;75%

Willimantic;Clear;31;NE;3;88%

Windsor Locks;Clear;33;N;3;78%

