CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;35;NE;18;91%
Chester;Cloudy;37;NE;17;86%
Danbury;Cloudy;32;NE;14;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;36;NE;25;96%
Hartford;Flurries;32;N;13;92%
Meriden;Sleet;32;N;8;92%
New Haven;Showers;37;N;10;86%
Oxford;Flurries;31;NE;16;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;20;88%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;34;N;20;79%
