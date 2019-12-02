CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, December 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;35;NE;18;91%

Chester;Cloudy;37;NE;17;86%

Danbury;Cloudy;32;NE;14;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;36;NE;25;96%

Hartford;Flurries;32;N;13;92%

Meriden;Sleet;32;N;8;92%

New Haven;Showers;37;N;10;86%

Oxford;Flurries;31;NE;16;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;20;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;34;N;20;79%

_____

