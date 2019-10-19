CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 19, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;43;NW;8;78%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;45;NW;3;70%

Danbury;Clear;43;Calm;0;65%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;48;W;6;70%

Hartford;Clear;47;NW;7;60%

Meriden;Clear;44;WNW;3;70%

New Haven;Clear;48;NW;5;62%

Oxford;Clear;42;NW;7;72%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;W;3;82%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;47;NW;10;58%

