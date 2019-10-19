https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14546556.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;43;NW;8;78%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;45;NW;3;70%
Danbury;Clear;43;Calm;0;65%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;48;W;6;70%
Hartford;Clear;47;NW;7;60%
Meriden;Clear;44;WNW;3;70%
New Haven;Clear;48;NW;5;62%
Oxford;Clear;42;NW;7;72%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;W;3;82%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;47;NW;10;58%
_____
