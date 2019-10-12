https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14516589.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;53;NNE;13;81%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;9;81%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;54;N;8;66%
Groton;Cloudy;56;NNE;21;74%
Hartford;Cloudy;55;NNE;12;74%
Meriden;Cloudy;54;NNE;7;74%
New Haven;Cloudy;58;N;15;71%
Oxford;Cloudy;52;NNE;12;80%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;10;80%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;NNE;18;77%
_____
