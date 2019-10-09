https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14502950.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;53;NNE;10;87%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;7;81%
Danbury;Clear;52;ENE;8;80%
Groton;Cloudy;59;NNE;13;61%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;53;NNE;6;82%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;52;N;7;82%
New Haven;Mostly clear;56;NNE;9;80%
Oxford;Clear;51;NNE;12;85%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;50;N;5;92%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;51;N;7;82%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
