CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, October 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;55;N;5;92%
Chester;Showers;52;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Cloudy;55;N;3;89%
Hartford;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%
New Haven;Showers;55;N;7;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;49;NE;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;SSW;3;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
