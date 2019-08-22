https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14369609.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;74;N;3;87%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;100%
Danbury;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;7;84%
Hartford;Fog;71;S;3;93%
Meriden;Fog;70;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Oxford;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Fog;69;Calm;0;92%
_____
