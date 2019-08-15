CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;4;96%

Chester;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;5;83%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Mostly clear;70;N;5;89%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%

_____

