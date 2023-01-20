CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

433 FPUS51 KBOX 200909

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

409 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

CTZ002-201715-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

409 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

rain and snow this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-201715-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

409 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Brisk with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-201715-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

409 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Brisk with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

