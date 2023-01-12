CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ 172 FPUS51 KBOX 120901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 CTZ002-121700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 .TODAY...A chance of snow and rain or patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ003-121700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain or patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ004-121700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with possible rain and freezing rain or freezing drizzle this morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$