CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 716 FPUS51 KBOX 082231 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022 CTZ002-090900- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ003-090900- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ004-090900- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather