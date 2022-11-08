CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

716 FPUS51 KBOX 082231

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

CTZ002-090900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-090900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-090900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

530 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain

may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

