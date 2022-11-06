CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

700 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

700 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

700 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

700 AM EST Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

