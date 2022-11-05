CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

396 FPUS51 KBOX 052001

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

CTZ002-060800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-060800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-060800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather