CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ 004 FPUS51 KBOX 200801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 CTZ002-202000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-202000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ004-202000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather