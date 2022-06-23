CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ 667 FPUS51 KBOX 230800 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022 CTZ002-232000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ003-232000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ CTZ004-232000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather