CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

968 FPUS51 KBOX 040808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

