CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

_____

742 FPUS51 KBOX 030709

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

309 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

CTZ002-030815-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

309 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-030815-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

309 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-030815-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

309 AM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

