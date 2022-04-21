CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ 324 FPUS51 KBOX 210808 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022 CTZ002-212000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost this morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ003-212000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ004-212000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather