CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FPUS51 KBOX

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

CTZ002

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

