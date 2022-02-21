CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022 _____ 961 FPUS51 KBOX 210908 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022 CTZ002-212100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ003-212100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ004-212100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather