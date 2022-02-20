CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

544 FPUS51 KBOX 200908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

CTZ002-202100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ003-202100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ004-202100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

