CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

_____

544 FPUS51 KBOX 050926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

CTZ002-052100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with possible freezing rain and snow

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

15.

$$

CTZ003-052100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely, a slight chance of freezing rain and snow

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Little

or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15.

$$

CTZ004-052100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 15.

$$

