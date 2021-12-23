CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021 _____ 703 FPUS51 KBOX 230927 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 CTZ002-232100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely, a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ003-232100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ004-232100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EST Thu Dec 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$