CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

051 FPUS51 KBOX 140927

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

CTZ002-142100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around

40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

CTZ003-142100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

CTZ004-142100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

