CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

_____

990 FPUS51 KBOX 270731

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

230 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

CTZ002-270900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

230 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-270900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

230 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-270900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

230 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

