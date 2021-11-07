CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021

_____

496 FPUS51 KBOX 070626

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

126 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

CTZ002-070900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

126 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-070900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

126 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-070900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

126 AM EST Sun Nov 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather