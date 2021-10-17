CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

215 FPUS51 KBOX 172037

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

436 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

CTZ002-180800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

436 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-180800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

436 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-180800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

436 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers this evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

