CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 936 FPUS51 KBOX 162026 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 CTZ002-170800- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CTZ003-170800- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ004-170800- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$