CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021 _____ 400 FPUS51 KBOX 160526 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 126 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 CTZ002-160800- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 126 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ003-160800- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 126 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-160800- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 126 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$