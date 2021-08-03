CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021 _____ 890 FPUS51 KBOX 030826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 CTZ002-032000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-032000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ004-032000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Tue Aug 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather