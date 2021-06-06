CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

904 FPUS51 KBOX 061726

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

126 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

CTZ002-062000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

126 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-062000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

126 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-062000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

126 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

