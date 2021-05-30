CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

927 FPUS51 KBOX 300826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

CTZ002-302000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ003-302000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ004-302000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

