CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ 584 FPUS51 KBOX 280826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 CTZ002-282000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ003-282000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-282000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$